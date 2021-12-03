© Sputnik/Vladimir Pesnya



"We don't know whether President [Vladimir] Putin has made the decision to invade. We do know that he's putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide."

Despite the Soviet Union having collapsed around three decades ago, the hammer and sickle could soon be flying back over Ukraine, America's top military official appears to have suggested amid claims about a Russian attack.Speaking on Thursday during a visit to South Korea,When asked about which form the embargoes will take, he said thatthe high-ranking official said, mistakenly referring to Russia as the former USSR - the collective of 15 republics that ceased to exist in 1991.Ukraine and Russia were founding members of that country, which was led by Ukrainian politician Leonid Brezhnev for a large part of its existence.Austin's remarks come amid heightened international concern that Moscow is supposedly amassing troops along its shared frontier with its neighbor, which has been seeking to join NATO in recent years.On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Kremlin to de-escalate aggressions with Ukraine or face "severe consequences."Moscow has consistently rejected accusations from NATO and Western news outlets that Russia is beefing up its military at the demarcation line with Ukraine. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov called such publications in the Western and Ukrainian media to be "hysteria."He has previously insisted that Russia is not a threat, and that "the movement of our armed forces on our own territory should be of no concern to anyone."