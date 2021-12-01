© AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes



Enforcement began Monday in Los Angeles for one of thea sweeping measure that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to theaters and gyms to nail and hair salons.While the latest order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus took effect Nov. 8, city officials spent the past three weeks providing business owners the information and resources business they need to comply."Nobody wants to penalize anyone," said Sharon Tso, the city's Chief Legislative Analyst, whose office drafted the enforcement rules. "That's why we've been prioritizing education."Los Angeles is among a growing number of cities across the U.S., including San Francisco and New York City, requiring people show proof of vaccination to enter various types of businesses and venues.A sign reminding customers to be prepared to show their vaccine cards hangs at the Muddy Paw Coffee Shop in the Eagle Rock neighborhood, where owner Darren Laborie said he's thankful that the vast majority of his regulars have happily complied with the shifting regulations over the past year and a half."We have to adapt to whatever rules are coming at us. And our customers go along with us," Laborie said. Those that don't want to wear a mask or show vaccine proof can sit in the outdoor patio or take their coffees and pastries to go, he said.One year ago, Los Angeles was becoming the state's epicenter of the worst spike of the pandemic in California. By January an average of 500 people were dying statewide every day.Negative coronavirus tests within 72 hours of entry to those establishments would be required for people with religious or medical exemptions for vaccinations. Customers without proof can still use outdoor facilities and can briefly enter a business to use a restroom or pick up a food order.Melanie Bolen happily showed her vaccine card before having lunch inside Fred 62, an upscale diner in the city's Los Feliz neighborhood.Among LA county's roughly 10 million people, 82% of eligible residents now have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 74% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, according to public health officials.Diane Pullman wore a cloth mask around her neck, ready to pull on when she met a friend for lunch in Eagle Rock. She keeps a digital image of her vaccine card as the home screen of her phone.Omicron has been detected in Canada after first emerging in Africa and then spreading to Europe. The California Department of Public Health warned that "it is only a matter of time" before Omicron is detected in the U.S."New variants will continue to evolve as long as there are large proportions of unvaccinated people," the department said in a statement Sunday urging residents to get vaccinated and follow rules regarding masks in indoor public spaces.