Massive crowd gathers in LA to protest strict vaccine mandates
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 20:34 UTC
The protesters gathered on the same day that a proof of Covid-19 vaccination requirement in Los Angeles goes into effect, which will force patrons to show their inoculation status before entering many indoor establishments.
Multiple groups were involved in Monday's demonstrations, including Firefighters for Freedom, founded in August by firefighter John Knox to push for first responders' rights to refuse vaccines. His organization is one of many to have filed lawsuits against vaccine mandates. The event also invited speakers such as commentator Drew Hernandez.
If unvaccinated past the December 18 deadline, LA city workers will be required to go through at least weekly Covid-19 tests, similar to the requirement put forth by Joe Biden's administration for any business with 100 employees or more. That potential requirement was put on hold by an appeals court last week, but the White House has said they are ready to "defend" it.
At Monday's protest, numerous city workers and healthcare officials showed their opposition to the mandate, holding signs with messages like 'Hold the Line' and 'We Will Not Comply', a message that has become a rallying cry for US conservatives. The protest was part of a larger 'walkout' initiative for workers across the country to protest the mandates.
One sign at the event depicted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the DC comics villain The Joker.
The protest did receive some backlash from mandate supporters, who dubbed the large crowd 'covidiots' for the massive gathering, where almost all appeared unmasked.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva was one of many city officials to warn that mandates will lead to serious staffing issues among first responders and could lead to a 20-30% cut in the workforce.
Organizers behind Monday's protest have similarly warned that mandates will "cause the loss of a highly trained and skilled workforce in Los Angeles."
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - FDA Gives EUA to Pfizer Shot for 5-11 Year Olds
- Return of scurvy under Tory rule as cases of Victorian illness double in decade
- What's behind the strange drop in American body temperatures over the past 200 years? - new study
- Vaccine injury stories pour in after Israeli mom launches project to expose untold suffering
- No surprise: New study shows dramatic decline in COVID vaccine effectivenes
- Gene common in south Asian people doubles risk of Covid death, study finds
- Risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 5 to 11 fails, shows at least 117 deaths to save one life
- Preventing and Treating Chronic COVID and COVID Vaccine Complications
- CDC emails: Our definition of vaccine is "problematic"
- First traditional homemade Covid vaccine approved for use but not in Australia!
- FDA grants vaccine emergency use authorization for children age 5-11: 'We're never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it'
- Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer's vaccine trial
- New tick-borne virus Yezo discovered in Japan
- Let's play whack a mole: Even your trusted GP is not averse to wielding the club of doom
- Winning the war against therapeutic nihilism
- Covid vaccinations 'not sufficient' in preventing Delta variant spread, almost equal to unvaccinated - UK study
- Best of the Web: FDA's own committee meeting to discuss EUA for Pfizer shots to 5-11 year olds proves there's NO case for jabbing kids
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- Study shows homes near wind turbines need airtight shut windows
- 92 research studies affirm that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or superior to existing vaccines
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
W.E.F. - World Eugenics Fraternity
Quote of the Day
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
- Buddha - The Three Personalities of Buddha, XCVIII
Comment: See also: Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA.