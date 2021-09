© Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images



"Los Angeles County is planning on issuing a new health officer order later this week that will require proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor mega-events, including Dodgers, Rams and Chargers games, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday."

"The order will strongly recommend, but not require, vaccine verification for indoor portions of restaurants. This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.



"County health officials believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic."

"By 9 pm PT, CBS News, NBC News, and The Associated Press had projected that an overwhelming majority of Californians decided that Newsom was the best option. When the AP estimated that 60% of ballots had been counted, the 'no' vote opposing Newsom's recall led with 66.79% (5,428,113 votes), while 33.21% (2,718,614) wanted the governor to go. The certified count is not expected until October 22."

"VP Harris campaigned with Newsom last week, and President Joe Biden appeared at a rally on Monday to stump for him. In addition, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and former President Barack Obama appeared in television spots paid for by Newsom's anti-recall committee."

Los Angeles County is set to put forward a new health order this week mandating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for several situations and events. The new mandate comes as Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom is projected to successfully avoid being recalled in an election where Californians decided whether or not to keep the governor in his current role or remove him from office. While Newsom might have been successful in avoiding the recall, he was also able to raise tens of millions of dollars to help him achieve that result. The Los Angeles Times reported that "anti-recall forces" in support of Newsom raised at least