Los Angeles County is set to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor bars, and other nightlife destinations, according to the Los Angeles Times The new health department edict will be issued Friday andAdditionally, lawmakers are considering a law requiring gym-goers to also have had at least one dose, according to the article."This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reportedly said during Wednesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.Two-thirds of LA residents have been at least partially vaccinated.New York City required proof of vaccination at indoor bars, restaurants and gyms in mid-August.