The term financialize refers to the act of converting intangible value into financial instruments. Now hiding behind the fake facade of the Green Agenda that the UN and Davos WEF are promoting along with major OECD governments, Wall Street and the world's largest financial institutions are promoting a scheme to financialize virtually all of nature. They even hired McKinsey and others to put a dollar value on it. They claim it all is worth 4 Quadrillion dollars or 4000 trillion dollars. Yet how can we put a dollar price on something given by nature?
Rockefeller Foundation is Behind it Too
The NYSE project to create a new class of stocks — NACs or Natural Asset Companies, to be traded alongside stocks like Apple or Boeing or Chevron — was developed in a collaboration by the Rockefeller Foundation and something they founded known as the IEG group or Intrinsic Exchange Group.
What is the IEG? To quote from their website, IEG was created by the Rockefeller Foundation together with World Bank affiliate IDB of Latin America. Two years ago IEG began work on the NYSE project. Their "Strategic Advisor", Robert Herz, was Chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) from 2002 to 2010. That says volumes about the thinking behind the IEG project. Herz today sits on the boards of many corporations including Morgan Stanley bank and US Government-sponsored real estate enterprise, Fannie Mae.
As they state on their website, IEG has created "a new asset class based on nature and the benefits that nature provides (termed ecosystem services). These services include carbon capture, soil fertility and water purification, amongst others." They plan to bring this about by creation of the NYSE-recognized "new form of corporation called a 'Natural Asset Company' (NAC). The NYSE agreement will serve as their "platform to list these companies for trading, enabling the conversion of natural assets into financial capital. The NAC's equity captures the intrinsic and productive value of nature and provides a store of value based on the vital assets that underpin our entire economy and make life on earth possible." They further state, "IEG is proposing a transformational solution whereby natural ecosystems are not simply a cost to manage, but rather, an investible productive asset which provides financial capital and a source of wealth for governments and its citizens." Note the "source of wealth for governments and it's citizens."
Nothing can go wrong here, or? The same Rockefellers who created the oil trust and the deadly GMO patented seeds now want to put a price on all nature. This is the financialization of nature and it is not going to be for charity or good-hearted motives, but rather for profit of investors, lots of it. The key to it all is who defines the "nature agenda" and you can be sure it is the corrupt UN Agenda 2030 "sustainable" goals and its cousin the Davos WEF Great Reset of the world economy. The agenda is imposed top down and it is not good.
How it Works
The NAC is to be created through an IPO like any new stock listing. The NAC then publicly sells shares to investors who could include Institutional Investors such as BlackRock-the $9.5 trillion asset manager, the world's largest-or Vanguard Group or, say, the Norwegian or Chinese Sovereign Wealth funds. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink conveniently sits on the board of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum, promoters of UN Agenda 2030 and of the Great Reset of the global financial system to a "sustainable" one.
The IEG describes the possibilities: "...as the natural asset prospers, providing a steady or increasing flow of ecosystem services, the company's equity should appreciate accordingly providing investment returns. Shareholders and investors in the company through secondary offers, can take profit by selling shares. These sales can be gauged to reflect the increase in capital value of the stock, roughly in-line with its profitability, creating cash-flow based on the health of the company and its assets."
Where the Money Goes
Shares in the NAC can be bought by others but it will clearly be dominated by big financial actors as are all important stocks. The new company, say one which claims ownership of a part of the Amazon Rain Forest, will then be subject to accounting standards including a new IEG-created "Statement of Ecological Performance: The financial value of the flow of ecosystem services and the assets that produce them." The value placed on the flow of ecosystem services is the key, and that is being controlled by people like IEG's Robert Herz, a board member of Morgan Stanley bank.
As IEG states, via the NYSE platform, "IEG converts natural asset value to financial capital in order to provide owners a way to financially benefit from the value of their natural assets." But the rewards would also go to the shareholders like BlackRock or others by creating "financial transactions valuing natural assets that allow institutional investors to recognize, participate in and preserve nature's value." That means to make a profit on their stocks. Here the door is wide open to manipulation.
According to the statement of the IEG the proceeds from the NAC stock offering or IPO can be used by the sponsoring government to invest as it will. That means a corrupt regime in say, Ukraine or Mexico or Lebanon could use it to buy arms or whatever. The opportunities for misuse are staggering.
The fact that this NAC scam is being orchestrated by the Rockefeller Foundation is more than revealing. That foundation has been behind every major transformation of the global economy since more than a century to bring control into the hands of a global oligarchy committed to population reduction. The Rockefeller Foundation created the destructive GMO patented plants coupled with the toxic glyphosate weed killers that are ruining out food supply and poisoning our waters. The foundation is playing a key role in the covid pandemic lockdown strategy, as well as in reorganizing the world food production to destroy self-sufficient farming in favor of "sustainable" carbon free farming. The New York Stock Exchange and its project with the Rockefeller Foundation does not promise benefit for mankind or nature, only for the money trust.
F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".
I have known about this for about a month now - the NYSE launched this new class of NAC stocks in October 2021. I wondered when SOTT would run an article on it. Here is the evil plan.
First, central banks, (private corporations owned by banks and the world's oligarchic families,) have been granted by law the power to conjure infinite amounts of "money" into existence by loaning it out to borrowers. This is unconstitutional, but what the hell - it has been going on for over 100 years now, and no government of either party has been able to resist the campaign contributions from banks (owners of the Federal Reserve,) and major corporations (who borrow their capital from the banks,) so they can get re-elected and continue to aggrandize their personal fortunes.
Second, a new corporation can launch an IPO with the intention of purchasing Lake Erie, or the Tongass National Forest, or the Columbia River, or the Grand Canyon, or Yellowstone National Park, and the banking system can create the money and lend it to the new corporation to do just that.
Third, when Clinton left office in 2000, the US National Debt (owed by the US Treasury, which is you and me - it's where our taxes end up,) was $4 trillion. When Bush left office in 2008, it was $8 trillion. When Obama left office in 2016, it was $16 trillion. When Trump left office in 2020, it was $23 trillion. Today, after not even 2 years of Biden's reign, it is $28 trillion. Does anyone think it can ever be repaid? Yes it can!
Fourth, the USGOV could sell the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone or the Columbia River to private corporations for whatever they will pay - $1 trillion, $2 trillion, the price is irrelevant, since the banking system can create however much money is needed to buy those assets. There is a precedent - the nation has already sold oil, gas and minerals under its soil to private corporations. (For example, Barrick Gold Corporation bought $60 billion worth of gold in the Carlin Trend in Nevada for $10,000 paid as a license fee to the US Treasury - a deal consummated by George H. W. Bush, who after leaving office was hired as a "consultant" by Barrick Gold, which is today the largest gold miner in the world. Its stock used to trade on the Montreal Stock Exchange for pennies, before GHW Bush struck his deal with them.) Private corporations already own rights to water under our land in the Ogalalla Aquifer, the Colorado River, and so on. Biden just "leased" 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil companies to extract resources from them - the largest oil and gas lease in US history.
Fifth, all that is necessary is for CNN and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC to tell the stupid and ever-gullible US public that in order for the Government not to go bankrupt, and thus to be unable to pay Social Security and welfare benefits, and to be able to pay our brave soldiers defending our children and aged parents against the evil Vladimir Putin, and in order to pay for the thirteenth free booster shot against the deadly COVID virus, public assets have to be sold off to private corporations.
Sixth, I used to think that the banksters and oligarch corporations intended to crash the world economic system and replace it with Communism, in which the government would own everything and we would own nothing and be happy, as Klaus Schwab assured us. However, now I am not so sure. Perhaps the plan is for the corporations to own everything - quite literally - and neither we nor the government we (allegedly) elect to own anything. We will not even own the air we breathe or the water we drink or the food we eat or the houses we live in. (In 2019, Black Rock and Vanguard owned 2% of the US housing stock, but today they own 21%.) We will own nothing, and will have to pay for the means of staying alive. If we cannot pay, we die.
Welcome to the future.