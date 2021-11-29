Wall street
It's called a Natural Asset Company. With it the New York Stock Exchange has unveiled the most radical and potentially most destructive plan yet to make literally trillions of dollars on something that is the natural right and heritage of the entire human race — nature itself, all nature, from air, fresh water to rainforests to even farmland. It is being promoted as a way to incentivize the preservation of nature. In fact it is a diabolical scheme to financialize potentially trillions of dollars of nature, ultimately allowing a globalist financial elite to control even this. And the Rockefeller Foundation is a founding partner. The combination of the NYSE and that foundation ought to sound loud alarm bells.

The term financialize refers to the act of converting intangible value into financial instruments. Now hiding behind the fake facade of the Green Agenda that the UN and Davos WEF are promoting along with major OECD governments, Wall Street and the world's largest financial institutions are promoting a scheme to financialize virtually all of nature. They even hired McKinsey and others to put a dollar value on it. They claim it all is worth 4 Quadrillion dollars or 4000 trillion dollars. Yet how can we put a dollar price on something given by nature?

Rockefeller Foundation is Behind it Too

The NYSE project to create a new class of stocks — NACs or Natural Asset Companies, to be traded alongside stocks like Apple or Boeing or Chevron — was developed in a collaboration by the Rockefeller Foundation and something they founded known as the IEG group or Intrinsic Exchange Group.

What is the IEG? To quote from their website, IEG was created by the Rockefeller Foundation together with World Bank affiliate IDB of Latin America. Two years ago IEG began work on the NYSE project. Their "Strategic Advisor", Robert Herz, was Chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) from 2002 to 2010. That says volumes about the thinking behind the IEG project. Herz today sits on the boards of many corporations including Morgan Stanley bank and US Government-sponsored real estate enterprise, Fannie Mae.

As they state on their website, IEG has created "a new asset class based on nature and the benefits that nature provides (termed ecosystem services). These services include carbon capture, soil fertility and water purification, amongst others." They plan to bring this about by creation of the NYSE-recognized "new form of corporation called a 'Natural Asset Company' (NAC). The NYSE agreement will serve as their "platform to list these companies for trading, enabling the conversion of natural assets into financial capital. The NAC's equity captures the intrinsic and productive value of nature and provides a store of value based on the vital assets that underpin our entire economy and make life on earth possible." They further state, "IEG is proposing a transformational solution whereby natural ecosystems are not simply a cost to manage, but rather, an investible productive asset which provides financial capital and a source of wealth for governments and its citizens." Note the "source of wealth for governments and it's citizens."

Nothing can go wrong here, or? The same Rockefellers who created the oil trust and the deadly GMO patented seeds now want to put a price on all nature. This is the financialization of nature and it is not going to be for charity or good-hearted motives, but rather for profit of investors, lots of it. The key to it all is who defines the "nature agenda" and you can be sure it is the corrupt UN Agenda 2030 "sustainable" goals and its cousin the Davos WEF Great Reset of the world economy. The agenda is imposed top down and it is not good.

How it Works

The NAC is to be created through an IPO like any new stock listing. The NAC then publicly sells shares to investors who could include Institutional Investors such as BlackRock-the $9.5 trillion asset manager, the world's largest-or Vanguard Group or, say, the Norwegian or Chinese Sovereign Wealth funds. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink conveniently sits on the board of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum, promoters of UN Agenda 2030 and of the Great Reset of the global financial system to a "sustainable" one.

The IEG describes the possibilities: "...as the natural asset prospers, providing a steady or increasing flow of ecosystem services, the company's equity should appreciate accordingly providing investment returns. Shareholders and investors in the company through secondary offers, can take profit by selling shares. These sales can be gauged to reflect the increase in capital value of the stock, roughly in-line with its profitability, creating cash-flow based on the health of the company and its assets."

Where the Money Goes

Shares in the NAC can be bought by others but it will clearly be dominated by big financial actors as are all important stocks. The new company, say one which claims ownership of a part of the Amazon Rain Forest, will then be subject to accounting standards including a new IEG-created "Statement of Ecological Performance: The financial value of the flow of ecosystem services and the assets that produce them." The value placed on the flow of ecosystem services is the key, and that is being controlled by people like IEG's Robert Herz, a board member of Morgan Stanley bank.

As IEG states, via the NYSE platform, "IEG converts natural asset value to financial capital in order to provide owners a way to financially benefit from the value of their natural assets." But the rewards would also go to the shareholders like BlackRock or others by creating "financial transactions valuing natural assets that allow institutional investors to recognize, participate in and preserve nature's value." That means to make a profit on their stocks. Here the door is wide open to manipulation.

According to the statement of the IEG the proceeds from the NAC stock offering or IPO can be used by the sponsoring government to invest as it will. That means a corrupt regime in say, Ukraine or Mexico or Lebanon could use it to buy arms or whatever. The opportunities for misuse are staggering.

The fact that this NAC scam is being orchestrated by the Rockefeller Foundation is more than revealing. That foundation has been behind every major transformation of the global economy since more than a century to bring control into the hands of a global oligarchy committed to population reduction. The Rockefeller Foundation created the destructive GMO patented plants coupled with the toxic glyphosate weed killers that are ruining out food supply and poisoning our waters. The foundation is playing a key role in the covid pandemic lockdown strategy, as well as in reorganizing the world food production to destroy self-sufficient farming in favor of "sustainable" carbon free farming. The New York Stock Exchange and its project with the Rockefeller Foundation does not promise benefit for mankind or nature, only for the money trust.
F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".