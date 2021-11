© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton



The retailer is not the only outlet targeted by criminals.Organized shoplifting has "increased dramatically" over the last two years, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul warned in September.Since Raoul sounded the alarm, shocking videos have emerged showing brazen thefts by organized gangs in the AG's own city of Chicago, and as far afield as San Francisco , California."These are traumatic experiences, and they are happening more and more across the country," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told CNBC on Tuesday, after the retailer's share price tumbled. Highlighting California as one of several "hot spots," Barry said that the "unacceptable" crime wave was harming her company's profits, making it difficult to hire and retain staff, and "traumatizing" employees.Best Buy encourages employees not to confront shoplifters, with Barry telling CNBC that "priority one is just human safety." However, thisSpeaking on an earnings call earlier this week, Barry said that Best Buy would lock up some of its merchandise and hire more security guards in certain locations.Best Buy employs more than 100,000 people in more than 1,000 stores, and is the US' second-largest consumer electronics retailer. However, its problems with organized shoplifting aren't unique. More than three dozen other retailers and manufacturers that make up the Buy Safe America coalition have pointed to a "moderate to considerable" increase in organized theft since before the Covid-19 pandemic.Since the onset of the pandemic, thefts have only increased, with loss prevention expert Tony Sheppard telling CBS News that the rise in online shopping has given thieves access to more customers to fence their stolen merchandise to. Though their profits are generated online, the criminals pose a real-world threat to retail workers."Organized retail crime is leading to more brazen and more violent attacks in retail stores throughout the country," Homeland Security Investigations director Steve Francis said last week. "Tackling this growing threat is important to the safety of store employees, customers, and communities across the country."