© Medio Baudó Gov



affected 10,400 families and left 41 people dead. Severe weather related events included 177 landslides and 168 floods

© Medio Baudó Government



Several rivers broke their banks following heavy rain in Chocó Department, Colombia. Authorities reported almost 3,500 households have been affected, with flood water "up to neck height" in some areas.Several rivers broke their banks on 19 November 2021 following heavy rain. Officials reported flooding from the Misará, Baudó, Orochocó, Pepé and Dubasa rivers, with areas of Medio Baudó and Alto Baudó municipalities severely affected. Some flooding was also reported in Nuquí and Bahía Solano municipalities.. Reports suggest hundreds of homes have been damaged and according to local media as many as 120 homes have been completely destroyed.. Areas of Alto Baudó close to the Dubasa river were also severely affected.