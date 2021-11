© AFP / William West



In Melbourne, Sky News reporter Sophie Elsworth described "tens of thousands of people streaming through the streets." The march came after a week of smaller protests aimed at Victoria Premier Dan Andrews' controversial pandemic bill , which if approved by the state's legislature would allow Andrews and Health Minister Martin Foley to declare an indefinite state of emergency and issue public health orders by decree - including "any order... that the minister believes is reasonably necessary to protect public health."However, the demonstration remained free of the violent clashes seen at protests in Melbourne in recent months."Australia has been willing to send troops to all parts of the world to help people become free," one military veteran told a crowd of listeners during the protest. "To now be fighting oppression here in our own country, it's saddening."Huge numbers of protesters also turned out in Sydney, and although more than 600 police officers were deployed to watch over the gathering, no arrests were made, 9News reported Holding signs decrying state "tyranny," the demonstrators chanted "freedom" andSimilarly massive gatherings took place in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth, with no notable incidents of violence or police action. Further afield,, in a loosely coordinated event dubbed the 'Worldwide Rally For Freedom' by activists.