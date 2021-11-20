israel children vaccines
Disney Cruise Line on Wednesday announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all passengers ages 5 and up.

The new requirement goes into effect on Jan. 13. Prior to that date, children ages 5 through 11 who aren't vaccinated can instead complete a testing requirement.

Starting on Jan. 13, all passengers over 5 must be fully vaccinated to board. Passengers under 5 will need to show proof of negative COVID-19 test results from between three days and 24 hours before the cruise departs.

The vaccine and testing mandates apply to both international and U.S. passengers. The vaccines approved by the cruise line are Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

"As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority," Disney Cruise Line wrote in the announcement.

The statement continued, "Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended its conditional sailing order for cruise ships until at least Jan. 15.

"The pandemic isn't over," said Aimee Treffiletti, the head of the CDC's maritime unit. "We've seen what the delta variant can do."