© Carlo Allegri/Reuters



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended implementation and enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers after a federal court blocked the measure.The OSHA website page dedicated to the COVID Vaccine Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) reads: "While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS."Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit fully blocked Biden's executive order requiring companies with over 100 workers to mandate vaccination for their employees after temporarily staying it on November 12. The court ordered that OSHABy its mandate, the Biden administration is claiming that the federal government, through congressional legislation, has regulatory power to issue a medical mandate for the sake of public health and therefore general welfare.However, since the directive was announced,, given that the legislation it relies on for authority explicitly states thatAs of Tuesday, the Biden administration is planning to purchase 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral medication to treat patents with COVID.Some lawmakers and pundits have speculated that Biden's strategy with the vaccine mandate recognized that the order would likely be indefensible in court butAfter the federal appeals court first issued a motion to stay the order, White House Press Secretary Jen