Suspected jihadists killed at least 19 gendarmes and a civilian in an attack early Sunday in northern Burkina Faso, officials said.The pre-dawn attack, one of the deadliest to hit Burkinabe defence and security forces since jihadist violence erupted six years ago,, the army chief of staff said in a statement.The attack left 20 dead including a civilian according to a "provisional" toll, Security Minister Maxime Kone said on national radio.He said the gendarmes "resisted and fought bravely", adding that survivors had been located, with a search still under way for others.A security source said the assailants drove pickup trucks and motorbikes and engaged in "lengthy exchanges of gunfire" with the gendarmes.The poor Sahel state has been hit by jihadist attacks since 2015,Last week the political opposition in the former French colony called for urgent steps to deal with what it called a worsening security situation following a surge in jihadist attacks.They threatened to take to the streets to demand the immediate resignation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore