A man accused of attempting to stab Mali's interim President Assimi Goita last week has, the government said in a statement on Sunday.during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday.Security agents threw a man into the back of a military pickup truck, video obtained by Reuters showed, as Goita was ringed by bodyguards.the statement said. He was taken to hospital, where he died, it said.against al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents for a decade, was thrown into political turmoil after a military junta led by Goita toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.Goita served as vice-president to transitional leader Bah Ndaw until the latter's ouster in May.