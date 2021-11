© Reuters



A majority of vaccinated Americans do not want unvaccinated relatives attending their holiday parties, and almost half have cut off family members over their vaccination status, according to a new poll.According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll this month,Nearly 80% of Americans over the age of 12 have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the US continues to observe Covid hotpots even in the most vaccinated states like Vermont, having recorded over 47 million infections with 762,000 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.