1. Did you know that we have NEVER successfully vaccinated against ANY coronavirus?

2. Did you know it usually takes 5-10 years to fully develop a vaccine?

3. Did you know that the Covid "vaccine" is based on new technology, which has never been approved for use on humans before?

4. Did you know that the pharmaceutical companies can't be sued if the vaccine hurts or kills someone?

5. Did you know 99.8% of people survive Covid19?