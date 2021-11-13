Society's Child
South Carolina governor urges banning of LGBTQ book in schools
Natalie Prieb
The Hill
Fri, 12 Nov 2021 13:41 UTC
The Hill
Fri, 12 Nov 2021 13:41 UTC
McMaster urged the agency to remove "inappropriate books and materials" and described the specific book in question, "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe, as "sexually explicit" with "pornographic depictions."
"For sexually explicit materials of this nature to have ever been introduced or allowed in South Carolina's schools, it is obvious that there is or was either a lack of, or a breakdown in, any existing oversight processes or the absence of appropriate screening standards," McMaster wrote in the letter.
McMaster said that the book ended up at a school in the Fort Mill School District and that parents in the district signed a petition to get it removed. The Republican governor says he believes "further examination" may show that other "inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State's public schools."
"Gender Queer" details nonbinary author Maia Kobabe's journey with gender identity and is being debated over its place in schools for its graphic depictions of LGBTQ sexual experiences.
McMaster's letter comes as the effort to ban or even burn controversial books in schools has gained momentum. A Virginia school board member this week suggested that "sexually explicit" books should be removed from the school library and burned, singling out LGBTQ fiction in particular.
The director of the American Library Association's (ALA) Office for Intellectual Freedom, Deborah Caldwell-Stone, told NBC News that the association, which compiles a list of the country's "most challenged books" every year, has seen a notable increase in challenges to books with LGBTQ narratives.
"I've worked at ALA for two decades now, and I've never seen this volume of challenges come in," Caldwell-Stone told the news outlet. "The impact will fall to those students who desperately want and need books that reflect their lives, that answer questions about their identity, about their experiences that they always desperately need and often feel that they can't talk to adults about."
- Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
- Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine on infants nationwide despite 'negligible' risk from virus
- COVID-19 vaccine benefits exaggerated, say experts
- Taiwan suspends 2nd doses of Pfizer for teens over health risk
- French health authority advises against Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for under 30s
- New VAERS analysis reveals hundreds of serious adverse events that the CDC and FDA never told us about
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - FDA Gives EUA to Pfizer Shot for 5-11 Year Olds
- Return of scurvy under Tory rule as cases of Victorian illness double in decade
- What's behind the strange drop in American body temperatures over the past 200 years? - new study
- Vaccine injury stories pour in after Israeli mom launches project to expose untold suffering
- No surprise: New study shows dramatic decline in COVID vaccine effectivenes
- Gene common in south Asian people doubles risk of Covid death, study finds
- Risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 5 to 11 fails, shows at least 117 deaths to save one life
- Preventing and Treating Chronic COVID and COVID Vaccine Complications
- CDC emails: Our definition of vaccine is "problematic"
- First traditional homemade Covid vaccine approved for use but not in Australia!
- FDA grants vaccine emergency use authorization for children age 5-11: 'We're never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it'
- Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer's vaccine trial
- New tick-borne virus Yezo discovered in Japan
- Let's play whack a mole: Even your trusted GP is not averse to wielding the club of doom
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
W.E.F. - World Eugenics Fraternity
Quote of the Day
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
- Manly P. Hall
