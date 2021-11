Oklahoma's Supreme Court overturned a $465 million public nuisance judgment against Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Tuesday. The earlier ruling from a lower court blamed the company for the opioid crisis."This case challenges us to rethink traditional notions of liability and causation," Justice James R. Winchester wrote in the opinion . "The court has allowed public nuisance claims to address discrete, localized problems, not policy problems."The court also rejected Oklahoma's effort to increase the $465 million fine, which the state said was insufficient to address the harm done, the AP reported Winchester also pointed out that J&J sold only 3% of all prescription opioids in the state. The other 97% were sold by other pharmaceutical manufacturers Purdue Pharma, another pharmaceutical giant, was dissolved in September in a bankruptcy settlement involving the company's role in the opioid crisis