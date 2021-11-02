© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky



A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation's opioid epidemic."There is simply no evidence to show that the rise in prescriptions was not the result of the medically appropriate provision of pain medications to patients in need," Wilson wrote in a ruling of more than 40 pages."Any adverse downstream consequences flowing from medically appropriate prescriptions cannot constitute an actionable public nuisance," the ruling said.The plaintiffs said they were disappointed by the ruling but planned to appeal to "ensure no opioid manufacturer can engage in reckless corporate practices that compromise public health in the state for their own profit."The lawsuit names Johnson & Johnson, along with AbbVie Inc's Allergan subsidiary, Endo International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and others.The companies had argued in court filings "that opioid medications are an appropriate treatment for many chronic-pain patients" and that much of their marketing mimicked approved warnings by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The federal government saysAll sides have acknowledged that there is an opioid abuse epidemic.Wilson said drug abuse hospitalizations and overdose deaths "starkly demonstrate the enormity of the ongoing problem."In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said the "crisis is a tremendously complex public health issue," but the decision showed it engaged in "appropriate and responsible" marketing of its prescription painkillers.Endo International said the decision was "thorough and thoughtful" following months of testimony and that the company's "lawful conduct did not cause the widespread public nuisance at issue" in the lawsuit.Teva said it was pleased with the ruling but "a clear win for the many patients in the U.S. who suffer from opioid addiction will only come when comprehensive settlements are finalized and resources are made available to all who need them."The money would go for things like ongoing opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties.The California case was the first such U.S. lawsuit when it was filed in 2014, prosecutors said at the time. ButIt was just the second such case to go to trial, after an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $465 million in 2019. The company is appealing that decision.A similar trial is underway in federal court in West Virginia, where local governments sued the nation's three biggest drug-distribution companies: AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. Other lawsuits have resulted in massive settlements or proposed settlements.Johnson & Johnson and those three companies in July were in the final stages of negotiating a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of government lawsuits, though it could take months to get final approval from state and local governments.New York state separately has a $1 billion-plus deal involving the three drug distributors. But it is going to trial against are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Endo International and AbbVie Inc., the same defendants as in the California case.The deals did not stop the trials in West Virginia and California. The weekslong California trial started on April 19.