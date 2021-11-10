A brothel in Vienna is providing COVID-19 vaccinations and giving those who take up the offer vouchers for a free visit.Vaccination uptake levels in Austria are among the worst in western Europe leading the government to introduce tighter restrictions.Roughly 64% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who are unjabbed are now banned from visiting cafes, restaurants and hairdressers.The "2G" rule, which requires proof of full vaccination or recovery from coronavirus, will also be in place for hotel and cinema visits or events for more than 25 people.The new rules, announced on Friday, came as new daily infections reached their highest in nearly a year.The country reported 9,943 cases within a 24-hour period on Saturday, surpassing the previous worst day of 13 November 2020 when 9,586 were recorded.The brothel is encouraging men and women to visit for vaccinations this month.A man named Gerhard who visited the brothel said: "I would have gotten vaccinated anyway but the 2G rule has certainly accelerated things a little."And since an acquaintance of mine organised this action I thought 'Lets go for it'."I think this is perfectly ok because we can achieve a better immunisation rate this way and that's necessary to end the pandemic at some point."Peter Laskaris, manager of Fun Palast, told Reuters: "Basically, I was looking at the statistics and I read that we need like 70/75% for us to reach herd immunity, but we're currently only at 63%.One of the women who works at Fun Palast, who gave her name as Mina, said: "Well, I think it's a very good idea to have a vaccination street in the Fun Palast, because the name fun palace suggest to have a bit of fun here and return back to normality a bit more."And I also think it's a great idea that this is being offered for women, children and of course men."Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has reportedly said that Austria's latest measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus will likely stay in force over Christmas and New Year.