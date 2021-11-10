© CNBC/Getty Images



© Robert Kitchin/STUFF



New Zealand's parliament is on high alert after thousands of anti-vaccination mandate protesters, some threatening violence, gathered in Wellington and across the country.As of early Tuesday, aboutAccording to Stuff, the Speaker of the house, Trevor Mallard, said it was the biggest increase in parliamentary security he had seen since his election in 1984.In the initial stages of the protests across the country, there wereAt the border with Auckland, which has been shut for weeks due to the Covid outbreak there, a police officer was bitten by a protester. Police said in a statement that about 50 protesters had arrived at the border, and blocked traffic for an hour:According toone of their photographers was grabbed and pushed by protesters in Wellington yelling anti-media abuse.whose government has enjoyed extremely high levels of public support for its Covid pandemic response. The prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said that:Some of the tenor of protesters' signs and slogans had violent undertones, and echoed the Capitol riot in Washington in January - demonstrating some of thewith a series of swastikas, or placards referencing a coming "Nuremberg trial" and depicting a noose. Some took the peculiar step ofAlso present in the crowds wereA speaker on parliament grounds said he hoped Ardern was scared, and said:including revoking workplace vaccination mandates and removing all other Covid safety restrictions. In October, the government released a new "traffic light" system for Covid management, including a legal framework for vaccination mandates that could affect around 40% of the workforce.In a working paper released on Tuesday, research institute Te Pūnaha Matatini said it had observedsince the Delta outbreak and level 4 lockdown began in August.Online communities both spreading and being exposed to online Covid misinformation were often exposed to a hodge-podge of other conspiratorial claims, the researchers said.which blended QAnon narratives, Christian slogans, messages about freedom, exclusion and "apartheid" and Covid-specific concerns.The researchers - while not writing specifically about today's protest movement - concluded their findingssaid her MPs would not be meeting with the protesters, and that she had never seen the level of security restrictions currently in place.