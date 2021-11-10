© AFP / John MACDOUGALL



During the first half of 2021, reports of child pornography in Germany almost reached the country's caseload from last year - as federal police authorities warn that its forces are being stretched to their "limits."The head of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that"The number of reports that we receive about such crimes is up, and the number of investigations is increasing," BKA President Holger Münch told the paper, adding that the "significant increase...will increasingly bring the police to their resource limits."Although MünchHe also noted that the BKA would likely be needed to "provide more intensive support" to police across Germany's 16 states in order to combat the growing incidence of child sexual abuse images.Münch's comments came as reports emerged about a Catholic priest from the northwestern city of Osnabrück being investigated over alleged child sex abuse images crimes. A diocese spokesperson told local media that the priest had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.thought to be its administrators. The site, called 'Boystown', had been active since June 2019 and apparentlyat the time it was taken offline.Then,who participated in online chat groups on which child pornography and zoophilia material was shared. Many of the suspects were reportedly minors.