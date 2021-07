© Reuters / Jacek Marczewski



Nearly 30% of all sexual offences against minors in Poland are linked to representatives of the clergy, the State Commission on Pedophilia revealed in its first report., shared the results of its work on Monday in a 250-page paper The expertswith priests being suspects in around 100 of them. More than 50 of these cases have been forwarded to the Prosecutor's Office, the report said."In countries like Australia and the US, the church leaders have long understood that tackling pedophilia and working together with the authorities in this area is a matter of elementary credibility of their institutions," but this wasn't the case in Poland, the paper stated.The materials contained in the report were "frightening," but they only proved that the fight against these "heinous crimes" must continue, Blazej Kmieciak, the commission's chairman, said.But not only priests and strangers were accused of molesting children, withThe report emphasized the severe psychological trauma suffered by sexually abused children. It urged the cases against pedophiles to be prioritized by prosecutors and recommended that a special position of 'child advocate' be introduced to deal with them.In 2019, public pressure forced it to release a report saying it had recorded almost 400 cases of priests molesting 625 children since 1990. However, the names of the offenders remained undisclosed. A documentary which came out the same year claimed that thewhere they could continue their criminal behavior.