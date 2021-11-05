"Hospitals in Colorado are being allowed to turn away patients as the state experiences its worst Covid surge in a year. An order signed Sunday by Gov. Jared Polis gives health care professionals the authority to prioritize crisis care under the direction of the state health department."Scott Bookman, Covid-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said:
"While the state has a nearly 80 percent partial vaccination rate, unvaccinated people with severe Covid-19 are overwhelming hospitals, many of which reported being over 90 percent capacity."The executive order's language is clear: It authorizes discrimination against those who are not vaccinated for Covid-19.
"Pursuant to the authority vested in the Governor of the State of Colorado and, in particular, pursuant to Article IV, Section 2 of the Colorado Constitution and the relevant portions of the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, C.R.S. § 24-33.5-701, et seq., including C.R.S. § 24-33.5-704.5(1)(e)(II), I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, hereby issue this Executive Order authorizing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to transfer or cease the admission of patients to respond to the current disaster emergency due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado.Thus, there has not been "significant progress" despite mass vaccination for Covid-19. The vaccines did not stop the spread of the virus. A 70% vaccination rate with a shot that stops transmission is widely considered sufficient to slow or stop pandemics.
My administration, along with other State, local, and federal authorities, has taken a wide array of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread, and protect against overwhelming our health care resources. Despite significant progress, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the 20% of Coloradans who have yet to get the highly effective, safe vaccine. As a result, the number of persons seeking medical treatment at hospitals may exceed the capacity of any given hospital. The State faced this same scenario in November 2020, when I first issued this Executive Order."
Polis said in a Covid-19 update:
"If you are unvaccinated, a regular trip to the grocery store, a night out to dinner are more dangerous than they have been at any point during this pandemic. The delta variant is brutally effective at seeking out the unvaccinated, like a laser-guided missile."NBC noted:
"A total of 1,358 Covid patients were hospitalized across Colorado on [the previous] Wednesday, almost a 50 percent increase from the 909 Covid patients hospitalized on Oct. 3, according to the state's Covid-19 dashboard.Meanwhile, the State of Florida has the lowest Covid case rates in the United States with no state vaccine mandates, no mask mandates, no vaccine passports, and no discrimination against patients who have decided for personal reasons not to be vaccinated.
"Covid hospitalization rates have been steadily growing since a summer low in Colorado, with 455 reported at the start of August. Polis said the state has the fifth-highest number of Covid cases in the country."
Comment: To what extent will the medical community kowtow to this biased-bullshit EO? If they don't, will the governor risk shutting down or penalizing medical facilities?