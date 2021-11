© AFP / Bryan Bedder



Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville has split the Democrats with a warning that the party's move towards "stupid wokeness" was behind its election losses in Virginia.The Republican upswing, the Democrat strategist added, was part of "backlash" against the increasingly woke Democrats, who were speaking "a language that people just don't use," he said.New Jersey's election for a new governor led to a victory for Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy, according to the Associated Press, which called the knife-edge race early. However, Carville said he saw that razor-thin win as a further indication that the Democrats were losing touch with suburban Americans.His comments echoed similar sentiments by other Democrats in the wake of the party's recent election losses, though the strategist's message for the "woke" wing of his party perhaps split liberals more than other comments, with Carville trending on Thursday on social media and earning both praise and ire for his diagnosis."This gets super-liberal folks all agitated, but I live in southside, rural Virginia; he isn't wrong," one Twitter user commented Biden addressed his party's recent defeats at a press conference, where he referred to the losses as a sign that people wanted the Democrats to "get things done" and push their agenda forward.