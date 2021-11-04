ann davidson elected seattle city attorney

Seattle has elected its first female city attorney: a Republican who supports the police.

Ann Davison beat Democratic opponent Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in the race for city attorney, with a final result of 58% to 41%. Davison's victory comes a year after the city of Seattle defunded its police and in a state historically Democratic since the 1980s, according to the Seattle Times.

"Thank you so much for dedicating part of your life to this campaign," Davison said to a crowd celebrating her victory. "When we focus on our commonalities that connect us as human beings, we are going to go a long way."

Thomas-Kennedy said the race had been "unreal" and that regardless of what the early returns might show, she would hold out hope. After the initial results were announced, she did not speak to the media, according to the outlet.

Davison's victory will mark the first time she will hold public office. She unsuccessfully ran for City Council as a Democrat in 2019. A year later, she ran as a Republican for lieutenant governor but also lost, the outlet reported.

Davison said she ran for city attorney because Seattle needed "professional, nonpartisan leadership" to return civility, livability, and respect to the city.

The Republican Party experienced numerous unexpected victories during Tuesday night's elections. Glenn Youngkin successfully beat Terry McAuliffe to become Virginia's first Republican governor in over a decade. Republican Winsome Sears also seized victory, becoming Virginia's next lieutenant governor.