A Seattle Police Officers Guild official says many officers are leaving the city's police department because they're "fed up" with Seattle's politics.

Rich O'Neill, the group's vice president, said Sunday on "Fox & Friends" that "a number of issues" are weighing down on the city's officers, causing them to find work elsewhere.

According to Q13 FOX, 41 officers have left the city's police department this year, many of whom frustrated by the city's politics.

O'Neill told Q13 FOX that local officials "are allowing certain crimes to go on without accountability."

O'Neill said Sunday that Seattle Police Department officers have not received a pay raise in more than four years, even while the city is "booming."

"The number of officers on the street [is] pretty much the same as the 1970s, which is just alarming," he said.

He said that the officers see more money being invested in social programs.


He added that there are many homeless citizen "encampments" and tents and "open-air drug markets" on the streets.

"It's just like lawlessness," he said. "As our officers encounter them they don't want shelter, they don't want help."

"They want to live there where they can have their guns and their drugs and their needles and just not be bothered."

O'Neill said that as many officers leave the department, it's difficult to find people who want to join the force because of "all the anti-police rhetoric that's out there."

