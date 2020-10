© Karen Ducey/Getty Images



There is mass exodus going on at the Seattle Police Department.Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan — who once called the police-free autonomous zone in her city a "block party" amid a "summer of love" — is now "deeply concerned" over the mass exodus taking place within the city's police department. KING-TV reported early Friday morning thatAs a result, 911 call response times have been increasing and police investigative services have been crippled.In a statement, Durkan called the levels of attrition "unprecedented," yet doubled down on the re-imagination of community safety and calls for "community-based alternatives" to policing.A spokesperson for the mayor, Kelsey Nyland, added, "If we don't act now, we'll soon see undeniable impacts to 911 response times and investigative services. It could also impact the department's ability to sustain the gains and meet the requirements of the federal consent decree."The Mayor is deeply concerned by the fact that some of our youngest officers — those who joined the department knowing it was under a federal consent decree — are leaving at an extremely high rate," she continued. "These are the exact officers we want to keep as we transform the department. They're the ones who entered the department with an emphasis on de-escalation training and community-based, constitutional policing."The exodus follows the City Council's decision in September to override a mayoral veto and slash the city's police budget, leading to the cutting of as many as 100 officer positions and the elimination of the Navigation Team, which cleared homeless encampments.Durkan, who is in favor diverting police funds to social programs, only vetoed the measure because it lacked "the type of collaboration" she desired.