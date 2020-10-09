Society's Child
Artist bragged he got Seattle tax dollars to paint anti-police messages
mynorthwest.com
Fri, 09 Oct 2020 17:18 UTC
The city of Seattle agreed to spend tens of thousands of dollars to restore a Black Lives Matter mural near the East Precinct after rain damaged it. As a concession to activists, the city gave the Vivid Matter Collective permission to recreate the mural, paying 16 artists over $50,272 to share equally amongst each other.
But one artist, who goes by the moniker Future Crystals, tagged the art with vicious anti-police messages. He sure was excited that he was getting paid by the city to rip on cops.
Seattle tax payers funded anti-cop art
During a live stream, the artist showed off his work. The messages he added to the mural including "ACAB," "no good cops in a racist system" and various vulgarities leveled against cops.
"The funniest thing about this is the city of Seattle is paying me to do this! It's beautiful, you know what I'm saying?" he told his live stream. "No good cops in a racist system, city of Seattle. Jenny Durkan? You're next. You can't hide."
After the city caught wind of this disgrace, they were forced to act.
"We reached out to VividMatterCollective and learned that one of the artists added these words recently without notifying the other artists. Our understanding is that the collective will be asking him to remove the words," a spokesperson for the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture tells the Jason Rantz Show.
Messages come down
The spokesperson says the mayor doesn't agree with the messages and that the tax payer dollars spent were not supposed to be for these types of messages. The city technically, however, didn't ask them to remove the messages, but came to an agreement.
"This news was a surprise to both the City and Vivid Matter Collective and we both felt that removing the additional language was the best course of action."
Late Thursday afternoon, artists were seen painting over the hateful messages.
Why the city would choose to do business with an anti-police activist? Pandering to city activists, most likely. Last week we learned Durkan offered a low six figure contract to a former pimp.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Tunguska explosion in 1908 caused by asteroid grazing Earth says new theory
- Floods killed 36 in Sokoto, Nigeria - 302,500 hectares of farmlands were submerged
- Pelosi says Democrats are looking at the 25th Amendment to remove Trump
- FBI stonewalls over Hunter Biden; refuses to provide Congress answers on Burisma, China
- Biden says he'll reveal position on court packing 'when the election is over'
- Washington blacklists Iran's entire financial sector
- UK Appeals Court removes Guaido's access to Venezuelan gold
- The real cancel culture: Israeli organization Canary Mission's blacklists target student supporters of Palestine long after their graduation
- Signs and Portents: Pair of two-headed turtles hatched in Milford, Pennsylvania
- Police engage in brawl as hundreds of protesters vent anger at Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
- Artist bragged he got Seattle tax dollars to paint anti-police messages
- WSJ 'investigation' of aggregator that dared include RT scares other members into ditching the network. Democracy at work!
- Pentagon to dish out $600M in contracts for '5G dual-use experimentation' at 5 US military sites, including to 'aid lethality'
- Volunteers suffer serious reactions to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
- Solar storm: Huge flare bursts from the Sun - Watch NASA video
- Scientists study the rugged surface of near-Earth asteroid Bennu - evidence of carbonate compounds found
- Gallup poll finds more voters say they're better off under Trump than when Obama, Bush sought re-election
- Iceland's most active volcano on verge of erupting again, scientists warn
- Suspected sinkhole grows to 75-feet deep in Pasco County, Florida
- Flynn's lawyer Powell files damning motion to disqualify Judge Emmet Sullivan, includes declassified docs exposing set-up
- Pelosi says Democrats are looking at the 25th Amendment to remove Trump
- FBI stonewalls over Hunter Biden; refuses to provide Congress answers on Burisma, China
- Biden says he'll reveal position on court packing 'when the election is over'
- Washington blacklists Iran's entire financial sector
- UK Appeals Court removes Guaido's access to Venezuelan gold
- Flynn's lawyer Powell files damning motion to disqualify Judge Emmet Sullivan, includes declassified docs exposing set-up
- Trump rips Whitmer after she accuses him of being 'complicit' in kidnapping plot
- UK claims Huawei colludes with the Chinese state, to remove all 5G equipment by 2027
- Britain to pass new finance bill that may undercut Brexit agreement
- Siberian investigators dispute claims that Navalny's team transported Novichok-laced water bottle to Berlin
- Fact Check: Mike Pence responds to Charlottesville 'very fine people' hoax and other lies told by Harris at VP debate
- Turmoil in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, & Ukraine shows that, three decades on, the Soviet Union's still collapsing
- US indicts 2 ISIS 'Beatles' on charges linked to beheadings of American hostages
- VP Mike Pence put the Harris-Biden agenda on the spot
- White House physician: President Trump has Covid-19 antibodies
- Backing Biden, leftist 'resistance' to Trump perpetuates illegal US invasions, wars, neocon victories
- Senate Homeland Security Committee subpoenas Cambridge professor Stefan Halper in Russia probe
- Michelle Obama defends riots while falsely claiming Trump is 'racist'
- Trump: Remaining troops in Afghanistan should be home 'by Christmas'
- 'Undecided voters' at NBC-Biden town hall once told MSNBC they were voting for Biden...now not so much
- The real cancel culture: Israeli organization Canary Mission's blacklists target student supporters of Palestine long after their graduation
- Police engage in brawl as hundreds of protesters vent anger at Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
- Artist bragged he got Seattle tax dollars to paint anti-police messages
- WSJ 'investigation' of aggregator that dared include RT scares other members into ditching the network. Democracy at work!
- Gallup poll finds more voters say they're better off under Trump than when Obama, Bush sought re-election
- A Canadian research project gave homeless people $7,500 each — the results were 'beautifully surprising'
- Progress: DC Antifa ringleader Jason Charter charged with assaulting OANN's Jack Posobiec
- 'Absurd virtue signalling': World Economic Forum panned for crazy claim that black people are excluded from the outdoors
- Ontario death count includes people who didn't die of COVID-19, but exactly how many is unknown
- I've gone from pro-lockdown to NO lockdown. Here's why people must take over from inept governments and learn to live with Covid
- Cultural Revolution: Woke totalitarians have taken over campus
- French police arrest 61 pedophiles in online child pornography investigation
- Halliburton embraces the Woke gospel
- Madrid court rejects lockdown because 'it harms fundamental rights and freedoms'
- UK gov admits lockdowns aren't working but is mulling HARSHER measures and new lockdowns in northern England anyway
- The origins of Cultural Marxism: How the disciples of an obscure Italian linguist subverted America
- Three-year investigation closes: Cambridge Analytica did not misuse data in EU referendum, says watchdog
- UK court hears children cannot consent to puberty blockers
- Traits like 'objectivity' and 'perfectionism' signs of RACISM and white supremacy, elementary school kids taught
- More than half in new poll expect violence after Election Day
- John Lennon at 80: One man against the Deep State 'monster'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How quickly we forget our past - Reality check
- King Canute and his lost burial clothes
- China's 4,000 year old desert mummies with Caucasian features and boat burials
- A tale of two cesspits: DNA reveals intestinal health in Medieval Europe and Middle East
- Curious Bronze Age statuette with 'tattooed' face and bone mask found in Siberia
- The pillars of Gobekli Tepe
- 250,000 year old milk tooth found inside Denisova Cave, Siberia
- Suicide of the Liberals
- Kahin Tepe: 'Oldest place of worship ever found' in Black Sea region
- Egypt unveils 59 well-preserved coffins buried 2,500 years ago
- Gates vaccine spreads polio across Africa
- Newly described rock art images show human-animal relationships
- The Younger Dryas impact research debate update
- Palaeolithic humans traversed Europe earlier than thought
- The psychopaths who've dreamt and acted on a desire to depopulate the earth
- On Roosevelt and Stalin: What revisionist historians want us to forget
- Chromium steel was first made in ancient Persia millennium earlier than previously thought
- Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
- Wizard battles and demon circles revealed in newly translated Christian sect texts
- Tunguska explosion in 1908 caused by asteroid grazing Earth says new theory
- Pentagon to dish out $600M in contracts for '5G dual-use experimentation' at 5 US military sites, including to 'aid lethality'
- Solar storm: Huge flare bursts from the Sun - Watch NASA video
- Scientists study the rugged surface of near-Earth asteroid Bennu - evidence of carbonate compounds found
- Majority of respondents support chimeric animal research
- A scientific review of the science behind lockdown concludes the policy was a MISTAKE & will have caused MORE deaths from Covid-19
- Researchers have developed a hydrogel that could help repair damaged nerves
- 2,000 year old 'exceptionally preserved' brain material found in Vesuvius victim
- Scientists create 'super enzyme' that eats plastic bottles six times faster
- Electromagnetic fields used to treat diabetes in mice
- Could megatesla magnetic fields be realized on Earth?
- EU's Earth observation program finds ozone hole over Antarctica is among the largest ever recorded
- Retraction?! Racist MedComm editor Naismith defiles science by "requesting" Covid paper retraction from Wickramasinghe
- Rapper MC Hammer embraces intelligent design
- The West's infernos are melting our sense of how fire works
- Scientists find evidence for a quantum spin liquid
- Study claims massive stellar blast capable of wiping out life occurred near Earth 2.4 million years ago
- Rare blue moon set to shine Halloween night
- Venice deploys multi-billion-euro flood barriers for first time
- Snakes disembowel toads and feast on the living animal's organs one by one
- Floods killed 36 in Sokoto, Nigeria - 302,500 hectares of farmlands were submerged
- Signs and Portents: Pair of two-headed turtles hatched in Milford, Pennsylvania
- Iceland's most active volcano on verge of erupting again, scientists warn
- Suspected sinkhole grows to 75-feet deep in Pasco County, Florida
- Rare weather phenomenon 'St. Elmo's Fire' captured near equator
- Unknown illness kills 'unusual' number of Marco Island seabirds in Florida
- At least 7 dead or missing after floods in central provinces of Vietnam - 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Seven-week-old baby mauled to death by pitbulls in Vereeniging, South Africa
- Heavy rain triggers deadly landslide in Sololá Department, Guatemala
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea: USGS
- Hurricane Delta heads toward the US Gulf Coast after slamming Mexico's Yucatan
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - September 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Snowy howl: Power outage in stormy Nunavut, Canada community sends many to emergency shelters
- 'This is an environmental disaster': Unexplained tragedy kills 95% of sea-life on bed of Russia's Avacha Bay
- UN says 6 million people affected by flooding in East Africa - heaviest rain in a century for some areas
- Beluga whale from the Arctic, unusual for West Coast, was first spotted in San Diego but now found dead off Baja
- Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica
- Town of Ermelo in South Africa left snow white after heavy hailstorm
- Temperature extremes: Late snow falls in Victoria, Australia just a day after 37C heatwave
- Waterspout outbreak over the Great Lakes sets world record of 232 for a 7 day period
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Mystery after 'unbelievably loud bang' heard over Suffolk, England
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Volunteers suffer serious reactions to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
- What will it take for masks and face shields to end?
- Success — FDA finally issues mercury amalgam warning
- Homeopathic drugs modify gene expression in cancer cells
- Covid-19 test caused brain fluid leak in US patient with rare condition
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Fluoride on Trial
- SOTT Focus: German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: 'Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage'
- Fluoride on trial: EPA scientists admit fluoride harms the brain
- Best of the Web: The mask and the bump
- Covid-19 nasal swab test punctured woman's brain lining and leaked brain fluid from her nose
- Take the jab or lose your job: Medical journal calls for a MANDATORY Covid vaccine, says 'noncompliance should incur a penalty'
- Justice Department announces largest healthcare fraud takedown
- Hydroxychloroquine is a cheap and effective remedy for COVID-19: Anthony Fauci's "big lie"
- Melinda Gates slams social media for spreading 'disinfo'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Whistleblowers: Modern Day Heroes of Truth
- US doctors express interest in Sputnik V, Russian direct investment fund says
- Amoeba found in soil kills elderly gardener, liquefies brain
- Estimate of COVID-19 seroprevalence in the US suggests few in the population developed antibodies in the first wave
- Study: Vitamin D sufficiency reduces complications, deaths among Covid-19 patients
- FDA requires stronger warning label for xanax and similar drugs
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- At what point in its development can a human being feel pain?
- Scientists say your mind isn't confined to your brain, or even your body
- Face-to-face connectedness, oxytocin and your vagus nerve
- Meta-analysis indicates the Mozart effect might be the real thing
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
- Debate disaster: Trump refuses to denounce Team Rocket
- Babylon Bee scores exclusive! Leaks copy of Joe Biden's debate prep notes
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
- Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
- Nobel prize? Trump forges peace deal between elves, dwarves
- Miracle cure! Mental health experts suggest logging off social media, then backing over all your electronic devices with a van
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
Quote of the Day
Astronomy books and papers far too numerous to cite offer the assurance that 'no one has ever been killed by a meteorite.'
Recent Comments
Then Bribem would be DQ'd upon inauguration - but that's what the dims want anyway. R.C.
FFS, if he won't answer the question he's obviously for it. Why would it be news if he didn't want to tip the balance by changing the rules?
Democrats are the ones who need to be gagged and strait-jacketed.... The entire group is nuts and pathetic. IF there were any SANE democrats, they...
But Americans were also more likely to feel that Biden had presidential qualities lacking in Trump. Forty-nine percent said that the former vice...
i was about to rip this dude. LMFAO! sadly, this is how the Church of Trump & its cult followers really are. :P
Comment: See also: