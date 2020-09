© Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



"If we have these systems in place, we are getting ahead of the violence. That's why I have advocated so strongly for the violence interrupters, because if they are interrupting the violence before the guns are being fired, then the MPD doesn't have to respond to that violence."

"Residents are asking, 'Where are the police?' That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen."

Minneapolis City Council members, who recently voted to defund the police department , demanded answers from the city's police chief for the recent uptick in crime.Councilmember Phillipe Cunningham, who supported defunding the department, said during a police reform meeting Tuesday.who are supposed to defuse potentially violent situations instead of police officers. The impetus for the policy came in the aftermath of George Floyd's death during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, sparking protests all over the country when the Minneapolis Charter Commission voted to take more time to review the plan According to Minneapolis Police Department crime data, violent crimes such as assaults, robberies, and homicides are up in 2020.Cunningham's ward has been one of the hardest hit by the crime wave, including the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy and two others who were hit by stray bullets while sitting in their homes. Cunningham, however, remains committed to the recently instituted public-health-based reforms to the city's law enforcement. Cunningham said:Councilmember Jamal Osman, who has been fielding complaints that calls for police are going unanswered, commented:Council President Lisa Bender, one of the leaders of the effort to dissolve the department,"This is not new," Bender said. "But it is very concerning in the current context.""We need to make sure that our communities know that we are going to be there," Arradondo said. "That we're going to be responsive. We've taken an oath to do that."