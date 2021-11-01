© Screenshot



"The construction of the wall being built by Israel, the occupying power, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in and around East Jerusalem, and its associated regime are contrary to international law.



"The principle of the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force, and deeply concerned at the fragmentation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, through settlement activities and other measures."



The UNHRC was "gravely concerned that long-standing impunity for international law violations has allowed for the recurrence of grave violations without consequence."

"full respect for international humanitarian and human rights law and for the principles of legality, distinction, precaution, and proportionality."

Israeli Envoy to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan on Friday tore to pieces the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s annual report while on the podium of the UN General Assembly, claiming it was biassed against Israel, news agencies reported.The UNHRC held a special hearing at the General Assembly while its president, Michelle Bachelet, presented the annual report to all member states.Several whole families were killed in the offensive, including senior doctor Ayman Abu Al-Ouf and his family. The report condemned and criticized Israel for the brutal attacks.In the report, the UNHRC condemned:The report called for theand tore a copy of the report into pieces,