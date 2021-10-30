mark zuckerberg meta
On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be changing its corporate name to Meta.

Zuckerberg stated during Thursday's online event that the old name of Facebook "doesn't encompass everything that we do." Facebook includes its namesake social media platform, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

According to the New York Post, the new name comes as part of Zuckerberg's push to emphasize a virtual reality world where users can socialize, work, play games and create art, called the "metaverse."

"Our mission remains the same, it's still about bringing people together," said Zuckerberg, noting that the company's apps and brand would be remaining the same.

Meta's logo features a warped infinity logo shaped into the M of the name.

The name change comes after so-called whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before a Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, revealing large issues with the social media company's platforms.