The biggest underwater volcanic eruption Japan has seen since the end of WWII has left shores covered in pumice stone. In one video, stones are seen covering the waves, while images show fishing ports inundated with volcanic rock.The volcano, Fukutoku-Okanoba, is situated on the Ogasawara island chain, about 800 miles from Tokyo. It sits about 25 meters below the surface of the sea.It exploded on August 13, with images showing a huge plume of gas rising out of the sea, into the air. Satellite images from NASA showed a huge bright plume streaming from the vent, stretching for miles.Greg Valentine, Professor of Geology and Director of the Center for Geohazards Studies at the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences, told Newsweek large amounts of pumice appearing after eruptions is fairly common: "Especially in the western Pacific where the Ring of Fire, caused by subduction of the ocean crust, includes numerous volcanoes that have not yet reached the surface of the sea. Also, sometimes volcanoes that are on land but near the sea will produce large volumes of pumice that end up in the ocean."In terms of the damage it could cause, Valentine said: "Pumice is very abrasive, so when combined with wave action it can cause quite a bit of damage to boats and any infrastructure (for example, piers) that are on the surface of the water or that penetrate the surface. It can also clog pipes and engines."Japanese meteorologist Sayaka Mori tweeted images of the pumice, saying: "Sea snot? Sea foam? No, they are pumice stones floating over the ocean around Okinawa. The stones are debris from the huge August undersea volcanic eruption 1,300 km [a little over 800 miles] from Okinawa. Experts say the stones might reach the coast near Tokyo in late November." Rafts of pumice are often produced after underwater volcanic eruptionsThe Japan coast guard said that eventually the pumice will reach parts of the Japan mainland soon, with the north-flowing current transporting the floating rock."If the pumice floats towards land it will eventually become part of the coastal deposits," Valentine said. "If it does not encounter land, it might drift around for months, possibly years, before breaking up and/or sinking."