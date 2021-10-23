Society's Child
US retailers lining store shelves with props to hide supply shortages caused by lockdowns
ZeroHedge
Fri, 22 Oct 2021 13:55 UTC
A little more than a week ago, hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe was one of the hottest trends across Twitter but was quickly squashed by Twitter police. People from all over the country went to their local supermarkets and big-box outlets to point out how supply chain snarls have left some store shelves bare.
Retailers have since panicked, and social media users are now pointing out that some store shelves are lined with single items to "hide the supply shortage."
A user tweeted a picture of what appears to be single boxes of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese lining multiple shelves.
One of the most stunning attempts to keep the appearance that everything was fine was when one retailer lined multiple aisles with dozens and dozens of foldable chairs.
Some on Twitter explained this is just part of the retailers "fronting" merchandise which means they're bringing everything to the front to make the store look as packed as possible.
What's troubling is that retailers are running out of items, and it's becoming entirely obvious now as congested supply chains may suggest that certain products will not be available in time for the holidays. It's okay if stores run out of PlayStations and Nerf Blasters, but if shelves in food sections start to go bare - this could be very problematic.
Remember what happened in the Soviet Union right before the collapse?
For now, retailers are creating the appearance that everything is fine so empty store shelves don't spark buying panic that would strain supplies even more.
Reader Comments
Problematic! A bit of an understatement.
Quote of the Day
The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim: nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.
Recent Comments
After reading this article, I have only one thing to say: "LET'S GO, BRANDON!!"
to-nights show is bought to you by our sponsor Pfizer.
"if shelves in food sections start to go bare - this could be very problematic." Problematic! A bit of an understatement.
This 'pandemic' looks like it's only an excuse to opress humanity and reduce their numbers. The opression's working, I guess the culling comes...
"Freedom. I have the freedom to kill you with my COVID. No, come on, freedom?" As was posted elsewhere, for the first time in history you can pass...
Comment: The establishment initially tried to blame these shortages on a lack of workers until it became undeniable that, unsurprisingly, this was actually the result of the 19+ months of government enforced, global lockdowns that disrupted critical supply chains and also resulted in employees either being furloughed or laid off: