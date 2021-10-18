© AFP/Petras Malukas



"As many as four such persons have already been expelled from Lithuania. Over ten migrants suspected of having ties with terrorists have been identified."

More than ten people thought to be affiliated with terrorist groups have entered Lithuania through Belarus by taking advantage of the huge influx of migrants attempting to enter the EU, a senior defense official has revealed.Speaking to Vilnius-based outlet Delfi, Chairman of the Lithuanian Committee on National Security and Defense Laurynas Kasciunas reported thatAccording to Tass, he said:According to Delfi sources, one of the people expelled was thought to have, an African jihadist group, while another had, a left-wing movement supporting autonomy and rights for Kurdish people in Turkey.The alleged terrorists came to Lithuania as part of a migrant crisis that is affecting numerous countries bordering Belarus. The situation began after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that his country would no longer make any effort to stop illegal immigration.Since the start of 2021, over 4,000 illegal migrants have been apprehended at the Belarusian frontier, which is 50 times more than during the whole of 2020.Earlier this month,The funds will be used to finance the expenses of accommodation services, security at the migrant camps, food and education, as well as reception and detention facilities, asylum procedures, and other essential programs.