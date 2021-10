© Catherine Delahaye via Getty Images

The National Theatre of Scotland has banned the word "spooky" over its "racial connotations" despite nobody complaining and despite there being no record of it ever being used as a racial slur in the United Kingdom.Yes, really."A source at the Scottish theatre told the Daily Record that no one has complained about the term "spooky" but they were concerned the word could become problematic in the future," reports RT The reason for the elimination of the word becomes clear when we learn it happened as a result of "a lot of training and meetings since the [Black Lives Matter] movement" about how "[National Theatre Scotland] should change."The theatre said it will "always interrogate language choices" for "historically oppressive connotations" in order to satiate the mere threat of the baying thought police mob.Professor Sir Geoff Palmer said he'd never heard of "spooky" being used as a racial slur, adding that the theatre was"Does anyone actually want this? Is it just high up white people doing what they think is right without actually trying to learn and understand where the problems actually are?" asked a Twitter respondent."Can anyone find a single instance of "spooky" being used as a racial slur in the UK since, say, 1960?" asked another person."It really is a sickness now," commented another.Remember when they said 'political correctness is just being nice to people'?Oh, how far we've descended.