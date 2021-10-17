NewsReal on Facebook

Joe Quinn on Facebook

Niall Bradley on Twitter

Show Notes

Before 'Zero Covid' surfaced as the apparent goal of governments in the 'War Against The Virus', 'Zero Carbon' had become their goal in the 'War Against Climate Change'. What is up with this strange 'zeroing in' on the primary carbon source for life on Earth, and an ubiquitous and statistically benign coronavirus? How and why did governments decide that completely eradicating man-made CO2 would 'make the world a better place'?Likewise with SARS-CoV-2, a virus that has likely by now infected and interacted with a majority of people on the planet, can we not adapt to live with it rather than upend our economies to 'eradicate it? Why such 'final solutions' to relatively minor factors in a complex ecosystem?In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the extreme ideas eating away at the social fabric of global society.** Podcast begins at 02:27 **01:40:04— 68.7 MBIf The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.