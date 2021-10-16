© SouthFront



DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :



BITCOIN: bc1qv7k70u2zynvem59u88ctdlaw7hc735d8xep9rq

BITCOIN CASH: qzjv8hrdvz6edu4gkzpnd4w6jc7zf296g5e9kkq4lx PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to info@southfront.org , southfront@list.ru

An escalation is taking place in Syria with the sole aim of impeding the Syrian Arab Army's (SAA) activities.In the late hours of October 13, a series of Israeli airstrikes hit the outskirts of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs. A Syrian soldier and three pro-Iranian fighters were reportedly killed.According to reports, the raid was launched from the southeastern area of al-Tanf, which is occupied by the US-led coalition and its proxies.This is the second Israeli airstrike in Syria within a week. Previously, on October 9Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack above the Homs countryside. As a result, six Syrian soldiers were wounded and some material damage was caused.The Allies of Syria Operations Room, which commands Iranian-backed forces in Syria, has vowed to respond "very harshly". It revealed that the Israeli airstrikes had destroyed several barracks and a service center of Iranian-backed forces.Not too far from where these strikes hit, an unknown warplane, or potentially a drone struck an area controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).The airstrikes may have been carried out by the US-led coalition, whose warplanes have hit ISIS hideouts in northeastern Syria in the past, or by Turkey who increased its threats to the SDF.Separately,that took place on October 14Violent clashes broke out in the city after snipers opened fire at a group of Hezbollah and Amal Movement's supporters whoHezbollah and Amal officially accused the far-right Lebanese Forces party of orchestrating the deadly attack on the protesters. Samir Geagea, Lebanese Forces leader, denied the accusations.Still, security sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV that an entire armed cell of the Lebanese Forces that took part in the initial attack were apprehended by the Lebanese Army.Each participant brings something to the table, and has its own reasons to exert effort towards curbing Iran's influence.Tehran is Tel Aviv's arch-nemesis.As a result, the events in Syria, Lebanon, and the mobilization of pro-Turkish forces in Idlib are simply a step in a grander strategy.