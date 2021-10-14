Puppet Masters
Army deployed and street fighting in Beirut after unidentified sniper fire kills port blast protesters
RT
Thu, 14 Oct 2021 12:41 UTC
Beirut resembled a warzone on Thursday as the army deployed armored vehicles to a divided area of the city where deadly skirmishes erupted following an attack on a protest. The army declared that the troops would fire at any armed individuals on the capital's streets.
The Lebanese army deployed a range of armored vehicles, including tanks and trucks with mounted machine guns. Sources on the ground suggest the troops have moved toward a building from which militants are allegedly based.
Videos show armed men firing rocket-propelled grenades, others responding with machine-gun fire. Many of the militants are dressed in body armor and have sought to protect their identities by wearing balaclavas.
In other footage shared online, Lebanese troops can be seen patrolling the devastated area of the city, pointing their guns up at apartment blocks as they hunt for those involved in the unrest.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm. The leader attended the defense ministry to oversee the response to the violent clashes.
In a statement, the Lebanese army said that the gunfire started as protesters, demonstrating against Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator of the Beirut port probe, passed through a traffic circle located in an area dividing Christian and Shiite Muslim neighborhoods.
Reports suggest the shooting came from the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remmaneh and spiraled with shots being fired in both directions.
Hezbollah's al-Manar TV cited that two had been "martyred" and several wounded had been taken to a hospital in the Shiite southern suburbs. Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said five people had died.
The protesters have been calling for the removal of Judge Bitar from the port explosion probe, accusing him of prejudice after he requested some of the country's most senior politicians appear before the court.
On Tuesday, Bitar issued an arrest warrant for ex-Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil shortly before Khalil and former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeiter filed a complaint asking for Bitar's removal from the case. Both Zeiter and Khalil are close or allied to Hezbollah.
Quote of the Day
"The only things that interest me in the US are Tupac Shakur, Allen Ginsberg, and Jackson Pollock. I don't need a visa to access their work."
~ Putin advisor after he was placed on US sanctions list.
- Vladislav Surkov
Comment: More reporting from journalist Richard Medhurst:
It's unclear who instigated the gunfire, but we do know that hijacking protests to further regime change agendas, or to simply sow chaos, has been a common tactic of the West & its allies, such as Israel, we also know that the catastrophic explosion at Beirut's port back in August - notably the reason for the protest - was incredibly suspicious, and even had writers at Forbes asking 'Was Israel responsible?'
Lebanon has been suffering blackouts and hyperinflation of its currency amidst political turmoil, and for those forces pursuing a nefarious agenda the situation was ripe to be taken advantage of: Lebanon's Crippling Financial Crisis