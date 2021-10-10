© Reuters



Lebanon's power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country's two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage, the Energy Ministry said.The closureThe ministry said, adding the country's grid had resumed supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage.On Saturday, Lebanon's two largest power stations, Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants, shut down due to fuel shortages, bringing the Lebanese power network to a complete halt., the state electricity company said in a statement reported by the official National News Agency.Lebanon has been paralyzed by an economic crisis that deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up.Many Lebanese normally rely on private generators that run on diesel, although that is in short supply.