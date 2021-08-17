The head of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, announced on 15 August that the group is ready to import Iranian fuel to Lebanon."Yes, we, will definitely bring gas and diesel to Lebanon from Iran, God willing.as I do not want to say everything this evening. We will bring [fuel] into Lebanon in broad daylight and publicly. We are not ashamed of this issue,Nasrallah said during the televised speech.Hezbollah had announced earlier that all logistics for importing fuel from Iran are complete and that the shipments can begin to arrive,, citing dwindling foreign reserves.But while caretaker-government authorities condemned the move, no significant progress has been made in passing legislation that would force the Bank to restart the subsidies.During his speech, the Hezbollah leaderin the country.After 20 years, the Americans suddenly held negotiations in Doha with the Taliban and made the decision to pull out.Hassan Nasrallah said on the day when the US scrambled to evacuate diplomatic staff from Kabul in images reminiscent of their defeat in Vietnam decades earlier.Finally, the resistance leader issued a warning to those urging US assistance in Lebanon's crisis, saying: "Those Lebanese who want to wager on the US guarantees and promises, should keep the scene of Afghanistan before their eyes. This is America."