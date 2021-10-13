© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov



The Syrian mistake

Towards a Russian-Turkish settlement?

Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway and an editor at the Russia in Global Affairs journal. Follow him on Twitter @glenn_diesen

In the space of nearly 500 years, Russia and Turkey have fought no fewer than 12 wars against each other. Now, even without the tsars or Ottomans, the two old rivals are standing on competing sides once again - this time in Syria.However, while backing competing factions in bloody fighting across the Middle Eastern nation, the conflict has paradoxically brought the two powers closer together. So close, it seems, that even NATO is worrying about it.A major breakthrough in relations between Moscow and Ankara was evident when Turkey purchased Russia's S-400 air defence system in defiance of US threats. The US has subsequently imposed sanctions on Ankara and expelled Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. A meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, was not enough to mend relations.However,A military partnership of such a magnitude. Meanwhile, the immense scope of the military arrangement and possible political agreements on Syria would alienate Turkey further from the US, and Washington will likely feel obliged to impose even more sanctions on its NATO 'ally'.So, how did we get here?Much like the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the US war against the Syrian government is resulting in a disastrous outcome.and Turkey would maintain cordial relations with the new government installed by Washington. However,, effectively turning the tide of the war.The leading source of tensions between the US and Turkey has been Washington's support for Syrian Kurds. The importance of the partnership with the Kurds for the US increased further as Russia pushed American generals to change their strategy. Failing to topple Assad,. Cooperation with Syrian Kurds is important towards this end.Turkey is also apprehensive about the US maintaining the option of playing the Kurdish independence card.and American policy-makers have openly played with the idea of Balkanising Syria.Turkish officials have already accusedThus, the deterioration of relations continues.The language from 'NATO-ally' Turkey is unprecedented. Ankara accuses the US of supporting terrorism against Turkey due to its partnership with the Syrian Kurds, and Ankara demands that the Washington ends its occupation of Syrian territory and withdraws.The complexity of the Syrian conflicts makes any Russian-Turkish agreement difficult, yet the incentives are now in place. Russia desires an end of the war against Syria and the restoration of the government's territorial control. Meanwhile, Turkey wants the Syrian Kurdish issue resolved and believes this can best be achieved by reasserting Syrian territorial sovereignty. Domestically, there are tensions between the Turkish public and the enormous Syrian refugee community in the country, which could be resolved by ending the conflict. Furthermore,, a region that the Syrian government will most likely seek to retake in the near future.The rhetoric in Washington about Moscow attempting to reposition Ankara away from the American orbit and into the Russian sphere of influence fails to appreciate the multipolar international distribution of power. Turkey is not looking to shift from a US-led military bloc to a Russian-led alliance, as the bipolarity of the Cold War is long gone. Rather, Turkey seeks to assert itself as an independent actor in a multipolar system, which entails relations with all the major poles of power. Similarly, Russia has neither the capability nor intention of pursuing hegemony.Russia's Greater Eurasian Partnership is conceptualised as a counter-hegemonic project. Russia, in partnership with China, aims to counter American ambitions by enabling the major powers in Greater Eurasia to diversify their economic connectivity. Turkey's ambitions for an independent and diversified foreign policy can easily be accommodated in the Greater Eurasian Partnership, which can replace the bloc politics of the Cold War, including NATO.A grand Russia-Turkey deal in accordance with the Greater Eurasian Partnership may not materialise, but the former unipolar order is rapidly breaking down due to yet another disastrous regime-change war.