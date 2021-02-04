US condemnation

'No thoughts of resigning'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blasted the LGBT movement as incompatible with Turkey's values and, as a month of youth-driven rallies shook his rule.The appointment created a stir because students saw it as part of Erdogan's broader effort to centralise control over most facets of Turks' daily lives.Erdogan lashed out on Wednesday in one of his most heated attacks to date against a movement that threatens to grow into a serious challenge to his 18 years in power."Are you students or terrorists who dare to raid the room of the rector?" Erdogan demanded in a televised video linkup with his party faithful."This country will not be a place where terrorists prevail. We will never allow this."The student demonstrationsThe dispute over the rector intensified afterlast week.Erdogan on Monday distanced his party's supporters from what he dubbed the protest movement's "LGBT youth".He redoubled those attacks on Wednesday.The comments appeared to undermine Erdogan's efforts to build up a rapport with the new and potentially hostile US administration of President Joe Biden."We are concerned by detentions of students and other demonstrators and strongly condemn the anti LGBTQIA rhetoric surrounding the demonstrations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said."This country will never experience another Gezi event," Erdogan vowed.And the rector at the heart of the protests vowed to hold his ground and not give in to demands to quit."I never think about resigning," Bulu told the HaberTurk daily. "I initially predicted this crisis would be over within six months and it will be so."The LGBT movement was not initially spearheading the protests against the rector and Erdogan's policies as a whole.But the scandal over the poster has thrust it to the centre of Turkish politics and seen it come under growing attack from top officials.Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted on Saturday that "four LGBT freaks" had been detained for "inciting hatred" with their poster.Twitter hid that post and a similar one Soylu sent on Tuesday under a warning that they violated the platform's "hateful conduct" rules.