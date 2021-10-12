"I am concerned about the possibility that the new vaccines aimed at creating immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein have the potential to cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in a way that does not appear to be assessed in the safety trials." Dr J. Patrick Whelan

"We are dealing with evil. In case you hadn't noticed." Robert W Malone, MD, Twitter

"We have to look no further than ... the emergence of antibiotic resistance ... The principle is this: If you have a biological entity that is prone to mutation — and the SARS-CoV-2, like all coronaviruses is prone to mutation — and you apply narrowly focused selective pressure that is nonlethal, and you do this over a long period of time, this is the recipe for driving the emergence of novel variants.



This is exactly what we're doing. Our vaccines are focused on a single (spike) protein of the virus, so the virus only has to alter one protein, and the vaccines don't come close to providing sterilizing immunity." ("The Lies behind the pandemic of the unvaxxed", vervetimes.com)

Yes, we will.

All I'll say, is that the authors of this mass vaccination campaign are intentionally driving us towards an even bigger crisis.

The vaccines are an attack on the body's critical infrastructure

"In light of the newly characterized antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, when antibodies attach to spike-producing endothelial cells on vessel walls following vaccine administration, activated complement proteins can be expected attach to the endothelial cells, and perforate their cell membranes. The ensuing death of the endothelial cells will expose the tissue underneath the epithelium, which will initiate two significant events. It will induce blood clotting, and will cause the vessel walls to leak. This pathogenic mechanism has been documented in biopsies taken from SARS-CoV-2-infected patients. Those studies have described a "catastrophic microvascular injury syndrome mediated by activation of complement"



...as part of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein immune response. It is precisely this immune response that COVID-19 vaccines seek to induce. Such vaccine-immune interactions are consistent with adverse events involving visible capillary rupture under the skin that have been documented and reported following COVID-19 vaccination.". ("The Dangers of Covid-19 Booster Shots and Vaccines", The Doctors for Covid Ethics)

. Our future and the future of humanity are being steered by powerful forces we still have not even successfully identified. It's creepy.

The boosters are significantly more dangerous than the vaccines

"We explain here that booster shots are uniquely dangerous, in a way that is unprecedented in the history of vaccines. That is because repeatedly boosting the immune response will repeatedly boost the intensity of self-to-self attack....



Repeat injections of gene-based "vaccines" (ie-"booster") are bound to intensify and reproduce this basic event wherever the newly expressed spike protein appears on the vessel lining.... Complement-mediated vascular injury occurring at multiple sites throughout the body will have potentially devastating effects not only on the health of the vaccinated individual, but also on pregnancy and fertility....



Spike protein molecules, known to be released into the bloodstream shortly after vaccination will bind to platelets, marking them as targets for antibody binding. Subsequent attack... must be expected to cause platelet destruction,... what will happen when the "vaccines" seep out of damaged blood vessels and reach the organs of the body? Will gene uptake and spike production then mark each and every cell type for destruction by killer lymphocytes? Are we about to witness the birth of an entirely new world of autoimmune disease?" (Doctors for Covid Ethics)

"'We have known for a long time that the spike protein is pathogenic.... It is a toxin. It can cause damage in our body if it's in circulation. Now, we have clear-cut evidence that . . . the vaccine itself, plus the protein, gets into blood circulation.'"



Once that happens, the spike protein can combine with receptors on blood platelets and with cells that line our blood vessels. This is why, paradoxically, it can cause both blood clotting and bleeding. 'And of course the heart is involved, as part of the cardiovascular system... That's why we're seeing heart problems. The protein can also cross the blood-brain barrier and cause neurological damage....



'In short,... we made a big mistake. We didn't realize it until now. We didn't realize that by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin."...



...the spike protein, on its own, is almost entirely responsible for the damage to the cardiovascular system, if it gets into circulation. Indeed, if you inject the purified spike protein into the blood of research animals they get all kinds of damage to the cardiovascular system, and it can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause damage to the brain." (Vaccine scientist: 'We've made a big mistake'", Conservative Woman)

"Over the past few months, the pathologist from Reutlingen and Professor Walter Lang have examined tissue material from the deceased microscopically. ... In five of the ten cases mentioned above, the two physicians rate the connection between death and vaccination as very probable, in two cases as probable. One case has not yet been evaluated. The other two cases were classified as unclear/possible or "rather coincident".



Regarding the causes of death, Burkhardt pointed out that lymphocytic myocarditis, the most common diagnosis....The doctors suspect that further corona vaccination side effects with potential death consequences are autoimmune phenomena, reduction in immune capacity, acceleration of cancer growth, vascular damage "endothelitis", vasculitis, perivasculitis and erythrocyte "clumping"....



Burkhardt and his colleagues have been investigating for the past few months. He said he could only think of one thing in seeing the results - " a lymphocyte riot", potentially in all tissues and organs. Lymphocytes were found in a wide variety of tissues such as the liver, kidneys, spleen up to the uterus and tumors, which massively attacked the tissue there....



Burkhardt concluded that politicians say: "If you don't want to be vaccinated, you have to face the consequences, but everyone who gets vaccinated also has to face the consequences." These are still largely unknown. "So far, only the first, but worrying, findings have been documented, which will be further investigated with regard to their pathogenesis," said Burkhardt.



The findings confirm the statement made by Prof. Dr. Peter Schirmacher that in more than 40 autopsied corpses that died within two weeks after the Covid-19 vaccination, around a third died from the vaccination." "Pathologists investigate deaths after Corona vaccination", Free West Media)

A "lymphocyte riot" suggests the immune system has gone crazy trying to counter the effects of billions of spike proteins located in cells in the bloodstream.

Dr Clare Craig@ClareCraigPath



Excess deaths for week ending 10th Sept 2021:



24% more heart failure deaths than baseline



19% ischaemic heart disease



16% cerebrovascular disease (strokes)



18% other circulatory diseases

"While focus remains firmly fixed on Covid-19, a second health crisis is quietly emerging in Britain. Since the beginning of July, there have been thousands of excess deaths that were not caused by coronavirus. According to health experts, this is highly unusual for the summer. Although excess deaths are expected during the winter months, when cold weather and seasonal infections combine to place pressure on the NHS, summer generally sees a lull.



This year is a worrying outlier.



According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), since July 2 there have been 9,619 excess deaths in England and Wales, of which 48 per cent (4,635) were not caused by Covid-19.



So if all these extra people are not dying from coronavirus, what is killing them?



Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that during that period there were 2,103 extra death registrations with ischemic heart disease, 1,552 with heart failure, as well as an extra 760 deaths with cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke and aneurysm and 3,915 with other circulatory diseases.



Acute and chronic respiratory infections were also up with 3,416 more mentions on death certificates than expected since the start of July, while there have been 1,234 extra urinary system disease deaths, 324 with cirrhosis and liver disease and 1,905 with diabetes....



"It feels like winter is already here, rather than it is coming. It's worse this year than I think I remember at any point in the last 20 years." ("Thousands more people than usual are dying ... but it's not from Covid", Telegraph)