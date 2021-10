© Andreas SOLARO/AFP



As Italy falls just short of its goal of vaccinating 80% of the population, the impending requirement for all workers to show a health certificate has yet to make a significant impact on the immunisation effort.For a moment, it looked as though the Italian government would reach its goal of vaccinating 80% of Italy's population against the coronavirus by the end of September.On September 30th, the counter hovered at a tantalisingly close 78.5%.a health certificate or 'It was hoped that the requirement to show a green pass - which proves that the holder has received at least one dose of the vaccine, has recovered from Covid in the past six months, or has recently tested negative for the virus - would nudge the vaccine-hesitant over the fence and provide a boost to the final stages of the campaign.But, indicating that the hoped-for 'green pass effect' hasn't materialised on a national level. report published by the Gimbe foundation for evidence-based medicine on Thursday shows thatOverall, the rate of vaccine dose administration, bar a brief bump in the week of September 20th-26th.These increased by 57.7% in the month between August 6th (when a green pass requirement was first introduced for entry to leisure and sport facilities and indoor dining) and September 7th.The seven-day moving average in rapid test use"The progressive expansion of the green pass has had a very clear effect in terms of population testing, contributing to reducing the circulation of the virus," said the foundation's president, Dr. Nino Cartabellotta."But up to now, it has not brought about a surge in the curve of newly vaccinated,""Considering thatof the 'gentle push', when the mandatory green pass for public and private employees takes effect".The sluggish vaccine uptake rate of recent weeksas a requirement for entering sports and leisure facilities.But with the majority of the population now inoculated against the virus, those who remain unvaccinated are likely to be the most staunch holdouts, with the greatest level of resistance to the government's efforts., according to the foundation's report.It is not known what proportion of those people are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons.In introducing a health certificate requirement for employees,, where workers in public-facing roles have since August 9th been required to show a health certificate.From mid-October theseDespite some initial resistance,'s immunisation campaign has been broadly successful,Italy has never provided free testing, though the government has introduced similar caps on the cost (however the exact price varies between region) and recently extended the validity of green passes generated from a negative PCR test result from 48 hours to 72.if its targets are not reached.Ministers previously stated that any new rules would be evaluated partly based on the vaccination rate achieved by September 30th, asAt a press conference in September, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the Italian government would proceed "without fear" with plans to introduce a mandate if it were deemed necessary "in the defence of the right to health and the need to avoid new deprivations of freedom".