"No one is forcing anyone to get vaccinated," L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez said last week. "But if you don't, there are certain things you will not be able to do without showing proof of vaccination."

"We're getting tired of protecting people who do not want to protect themselves and get vaccinated," Martinez said last week.

"I feel like it's necessary, but it is definitely going to hinder some regular business procedures," said Curtis Park, owner of Coffee Memes cafe in Silver Lake. "I'm kind of happy, kind of worried."

"The reality is we're not back to normal," Ferrer said, adding that the city can't wait until spread is high again before acting.

Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a sweeping mandate Wednesday requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a wide variety of indoor venues.Under the ordinance passed by the Los Angeles City Council earlier Wednesday,It's one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates, according to the Associated Press.The city's ordinance expands on a countywide order thatThere are exemptions to the city's requirements: Those who self-attest to having a medical or religious reason for not getting vaccinated can instead provide a negative coronavirus test taken during the 72 hours before entering an indoor space.Patrons who aren't vaccinated and don't qualify for an exemption can still opt to use outdoor areas of the venues. And they can be allowed to briefly go inside the location to use the restroom, order or pick up an item if they're masked.The city's ordinance passed with an 11-2 vote — not unanimously, which means it was approved without the urgency clause. It's unclear whether that will delay when the vaccine proof requirement rules take effect.The City Council was initially set to vote on the proposal last week, but it was postponed afterCouncil President Martinez, who introduced the motion, said there are still too many unvaccinated residents and thatSo far, 69% of L.A. County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, according to county data. Some business owners said they were concerned about having to turn away customers while still recovering from the economic downturn.Venues can be issued a citation for not implementing the requirement, and may be fined $1,000 for a second violation, or more for subsequent violations, according to the city's ordinance.Martinez said city officials worked with local businesses on best practices for implementing the requirements and there hasn't been much pushback.Some restaurants and bars throughout L.A. County had already started requiring customers to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 weeks ago.And guests have been required to show vaccine proof at many large entertainment venues, like at the Hollywood Bowl.As of Sept. 27, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths both had declined by 45% from the month before. Officials said that while the declines are promising, the county still sees an average of 14 deaths a day.The vaccine requirement rules will stay in effect until the city's Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 is lifted, the ordinance states.