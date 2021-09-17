However, the vaxx pushers and their captive propagandists in the media are spinning these findings as proof of vaccine efficacy.
The Jerusalem Post is reporting that the third Pfizer vaccine provides a ten-times boost of the immunity within individuals against individuals who have received only two vaccine shots. These findings, of course, presume that there was any real immunity boost given from the vaccines to begin with.
Thus far, nearly three million Israelis have received the third booster shot. Israel has emerged as the world leader in vaccine compliance, and their COVID-19 case totals keep shattering records as more Israelis line up to comply.
The authors claim that the study makes it "evident that booster vaccination is very effective at reducing the rate of both confirmed infection and severe illness." Perhaps they came to these dubious conclusions after making considerations about preserving their budgets and maintaining their prestigious jobs.
Big League Politics has reported about how cases are surging in countries that have boasted the most compliance with the vaccine:
"Many countries listed as a high travel risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have enforced vaccine compliance the best according to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine.Despite the Big Pharma-owned public health establishment's spin to the contrary, the vaccine is failing on all the metrics that the public was sold upon. The public must resist because this is only the beginning of a cruel technocracy that will feature unending invasive and nonsensical mandates.
The nations of Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Uruguay, Chile, Bahrain, Mongolia, Israel and Ireland are on the CDC's list of Level 4 countries for COVID-19 risk. This is despite all of these countries vaccinating well over 50 percent of their population, with countries listed reaching as high as 78.8 percent compliance.
The data compiled by JHU omits Gibraltar, which also appears as a Level 4 country by the CDC. Gibraltar has boasted 99 percent rates of vaccine compliance, the highest of any country in the world, which has corresponded with a recent case spike and a renewal of crippling lockdown policies.
The CDC advises Americans to "avoid travel to these destinations," adding that "if you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel." Of course, there is no guarantee that a fully-vaccinated traveler would be protected any more than the individuals in those countries where vaccination levels are high but cases continue to spike.
As the vaccines fail to contain the spread of the virus, pharmaceutical corporations that have already cashed out mightily due to the crisis get ready for their next fear-induced pay day."
Comment: Diminishing returns or reality check?