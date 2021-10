In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.

In a comparison of 68 countries and 2,947 counties in the U.S., a new study concludes that jurisdictions with high vaccination rates do not have lower infection rates.The study examined 68 counties around the world and compared COVID-19 cases per 1 million people for each country to the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated.(see figure below).The lack of a meaningful association between percentage population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases is further exemplified, for instance, by comparison of Iceland and Portugal." the study concluded.A similar observation is made when looking at the U.S. counties. "There also appears to be no significant signaling of COVID-19 cases decreasing with higher percentages of population fully vaccinated" the study reports.While the data in this study is a snapshot of changes in the first week of September, it provides a link to historical data where one can see other weeks as well.