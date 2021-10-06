The study examined 68 counties around the world and compared COVID-19 cases per 1 million people for each country to the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated. It found "no discernable relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days" (see figure below).
Comment: This is not surprising, considering that COVID vaccines were purported to only be effective at reducing severity of infection, not stopping the spread of the virus.
- CDC director makes case vaccination passports are futile, vaccines do not prevent covid infection or delta variant transmission
In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people. Notably, Israel with over 60% of their population fully vaccinated had the highest COVID-19 cases per 1 million people in the last 7 days. The lack of a meaningful association between percentage population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases is further exemplified, for instance, by comparison of Iceland and Portugal. Both countries have over 75% of their population fully vaccinated and have more COVID-19 cases per 1 million people than countries such as Vietnam and South Africa that have around 10% of their population fully vaccinated." the study concluded.
A similar observation is made when looking at the U.S. counties. "There also appears to be no significant signaling of COVID-19 cases decreasing with higher percentages of population fully vaccinated" the study reports.
The vaxxine was never about "infection" or "disease".