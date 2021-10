© Money; Getty Images

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages , flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing.In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm ManpowerGroup,Some 69% of employers worldwide are having trouble finding the people they need, with countries like India, Romania and Singapore reporting a particularly difficult time hiring. The poll results, which include data from over 45,000 employers from 43 countries and territories, underscores just how desperate companies are getting.The drug screening landscape has been changing for years. In a 2011 survey from the Society for Human Resource Management, 57% of employers said they drug-tested all job candidates. Just under a third said they didn't partake in pre-employment drug testing."It's archaic," attorney Brittany Robinson, who lost out on a job due to marijuana use, told The Chicago Tribune last month. "Society has caught up to the reality of smoking marijuana on your own time, and people don't care ... we need laws and policies that stop putting people out of a job for petty reasons."Regardless of how you feel about drug tests, the data confirms that it's a candidate's market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , the U.S. had a record 10.9 million job openings this past July. Companies will continue to do whatever they can to get qualified applicants, including toking up — er, taking up — drug-friendly policies.