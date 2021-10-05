"In the face of some terrorist acts by [anti-Iran] groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, we exercised strategic patience coupled with tact to resolve this issue in its own way. Iran's message to the region and Baghdad is that this approach can no longer continue," Khatibzadeh told reporters at the presser.

"It is not possible to see the presence of military bases by anti-Iranian terrorist groups on the borders of the Kurdistan region and in Iraq. We cannot see the establishment of military bases where terrorist groups receive military training to attack Iran. This is against the international law," Khatibzadeh said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry warns that the country's "strategic patience" withhas come to an end, calling on authorities in Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad to disarm the counterrevolutionary outfits.Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a news conference on Monday that Tehran has lost patience with terrorist groups in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and will not allow their acts of terror to continue against the Islamic Republic.The spokesman underlined that the presence of terrorist groups in the areaHe also called on officials in the KRG and Iraq to disarm the terrorist groups, noting that the authorities there have been notified of Iran's warning and that those bases have to be dismantled."Baghdad and the region have been told that these actions are no longer acceptable, and thatthe Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding, "in this regard.The Kurdistan region in IraqThe attacks have been met with crushing response from Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and other military units deployed in those areas.The retaliatory attack came days after the force's commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, warned the KRG not to allow terrorist groups to use its territory to threaten the Islamic Republic.