"My children are unable to sleep at night peacefully, always fearful of the next raid by the police," Rajabe told Al Jazeera.

"Harby has been deeply traumatised by his experience but so have my other children: Ahmed, 17, Marwa,13, and twins Muhammad and Bisan, 9, and it has affected their behaviour," Rajabe told Al Jazeera.

"The ever-present threat of possible invasion makes this policy a violent, oppressive tool that serves as a central element in Israel's system of control over the Palestinian population," the researchers said - adding that "home invasions may seriously impede daily functioning and the emotional and mental development of both adults and children".

"Home invasions by the Israeli military are characterised by unjustifiable and excessive use of force, arbitrariness, unpredictability and frequency, leaving families and individuals vulnerable to the decisions of soldiers, who hold immense power," the editorial stated.



"They inflict psychological damage on both individuals and communities, as they involve a sudden, forced intrusion into the victims' private space along with a real threat of physical harm."

'His arrest shocked us'

"I didn't expect to be arrested when the soldiers came as it is usually my father who is arrested so I was very surprised when they blindfolded me and took me away in a military jeep because I didn't know where they were taking me or what they planned to do to me," Khalid told Al Jazeera.

"We had to watch him closely and give him a lot of support because his arrest shocked us all," his father Murad Shteiwi told Al Jazeera.

"My other children are still scared by previous raids into my home to arrest me and the regular targeting of our house with tear gas and rubber bullets," said Shteiwi.

"But as resistance to the Israeli occupation is part of my commitment as a member of the committee involved in the protests, I'm in a better position to explain the situation to my children and offer them the necessary emotional and psychological support. Other children in the village are not so lucky."

"Muhammad was in the back yard when the soldiers shot tear gas into our home, forcing me to take the other young children into the inner rooms of the home for their safety," his mother Bara Tamimi told Al Jazeera as she recalled the events leading up to Muhammad's killing.



"My youngest son, Omar, who is three, still repeatedly asks where Muhammad is and calls for him."

